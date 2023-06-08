Charlottetown man facing multiple charges after vehicle theft

A 31-year-old Charlottetown man is facing seven charges after allegedly stealing a car on Linden Avenue and putting a licence plate from another car on it.

City police said in a news release the man asked someone he knew if he could use their vehicle just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday. When the other person refused, the man grabbed the keys and left with it, police said.

About an hour later, the man was found driving the stolen car — a white SUV — in a business parking lot on Buchanan Drive. Police said he took a licence plate from a parked vehicle and placed it on the SUV.

Officers found the stolen SUV at a gas station on Capital Drive at around 8:30 a.m. The release said that when the man was told to pull over, he took off.

The man was arrested shortly after on Sherwood Road.

He was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, break and enter, theft under $5,000, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of a recognizance order, and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused was taken into custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.