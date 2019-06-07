2 pickups hauling trailers stolen while owners were fishing in Summerside
Both trucks stolen early Friday morning
Summerside police are investigating after two trucks were stolen in the city Friday morning, according to a news release.
Early Friday morning, a GMC Sierra and a Dodge Dakota, were taken from a stretch of Heather Moyse Drive where fishermen leave their vehicles while fishing, police said.
One was recovered quickly — police were called around 7:30 a.m. to Heather Moyse Drive where the Sierra had hit the Harbour Quay building. The truck, towing a boat trailer and still running, had been abandoned.
The Dakota, which was also towing a trailer, was recovered Friday afternoon in a parking lot in the city.
Both trucks were stolen while their owners were fishing.
Police said a suspect — a Summerside man in his 20s — was arrested Friday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.