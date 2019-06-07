2 pickups hauling trailers stolen while owners were fishing in Summerside

Summerside police are investigating after two trucks were stolen in the city Friday morning, according to a news release.

Early Friday morning, a GMC Sierra and a Dodge Dakota, were taken from a stretch of Heather Moyse Drive where fishermen leave their vehicles while fishing, police said.

One was recovered quickly — police were called around 7:30 a.m. to Heather Moyse Drive where the Sierra had hit the Harbour Quay building. The truck, towing a boat trailer and still running, had been abandoned.

The Dakota, which was also towing a trailer, was recovered Friday afternoon in a parking lot in the city.

Both trucks were stolen while their owners were fishing.

Police said a suspect — a Summerside man in his 20s — was arrested Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.

