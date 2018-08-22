'Not a discreet kind': Stolen bike will stand out, says company

The yellow bike on the left disappeared Tuesday. (Submitted by Marsha Doiron)

A yellow, four-seater bike, complete with a fringed awning, disappeared from its stand in downtown Charlottetown sometime Tuesday afternoon or evening, says a local tour company.

It was one of five four-seater bikes being rented out by Prince Edward Tours Grayline in front of Founders Hall. The bike was locked, and the company believes it was taken between 4:45 and 11 p.m.

"We have no theories. We talked to some of the businesses around here to see if they've seen it. Nobody has any security cameras down here," said Marsha Doiron, vice-president of marketing and development for the company.

"It's a mystery. Not something you're going to be able to get away with just riding around. It's not a discreet kind of bike you're going to be sauntering around Charlottetown in."

Cabbies on the lookout

The bike is worth about $5,000.

The loss has been reported to the Charlottetown police. The company has posted a picture on social media and is asking city taxi drivers to keep an eye out for it.

It was the only yellow, four-seater the company owns.

Doiron said they're hoping to get it back, given there is still six or seven weeks of the tourist and cruise season left.

With files from Laura Chapin