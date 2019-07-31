2 arrested trying to sell allegedly stolen rings

Summerside police arrested two people Wednesday when they tried to sell rings police say had been stolen from a home in the P.E.I. city earlier that day.

A 23-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, both from Summerside, face a charge of possession of stolen property.

In a news release, police described an incident where a man broke into the house of an elderly couple, while the couple was at home, at about 9 a.m. and stole six rings.

Police said the woman saw the man in the hall as he was leaving the bedroom. He fled, and the couple discovered the rings were missing.

They provided a description to police. At about 3:20 p.m., police received a call from a local jewelry store, saying two people were trying to sell rings that matched the description.

Police arrested the two at the shop. They say four of the missing rings were recovered.

They are still looking for the remaining rings.

A gold band with a diamond, turquoise, amethyst, garnet and sapphire.

A gold band with a tourmaline and a diamond on each side.

The man was held in custody overnight and the woman was released. Both are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

