'It's in our family': Harness racing family appeals for return of stolen helmet

A harness racing family from O'Leary, P.E.I., is appealing for the return of a racing helmet with significant sentimental value.

White helmet was taken from Red Shores parking lot

Josh Lewis · CBC News ·
The Sweet family was racing a horse at Old Home Week when the theft occurred, Steve Sweet says. (Red Shores Racetrack & Casino/Facebook)

Steve Sweet and his 16-year-old son Brady were parked in the Red Shore parking lot last Wednesday night, and Brady's kit bag was stolen from the open bed of their truck.

The bag had a harness racing helmet inside that had belonged to Brady's great-grandfather, Ellis Sweet, who died about seven years ago.

Along with the helmet, Brady's new racing suit, boots and gloves were also in the bag.

"Brady always remembers [Ellis] having horses. It's in our family. We're all into it. All the Sweets have horses," said Steve Sweet.

'It's not really any good to anybody'

The helmet is white, with a red S on each side for Sweet. 

The stolen items were worth at least $800, Steve said.

"It's not really any good to anybody unless they got horses. They're not going to wear his suit with his name and stuff on it."

The Sweet family is asking the person to drop off the helmet, no questions asked.

With files from Laura Chapin

