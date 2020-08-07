Lost, then found: How this P.E.I. musician got his stolen guitar back

It has been a rough year for Island musicians, with cancelled gigs and limited audience numbers because of COVID-19, but last week Island singer-songwriter Shane Pendergast had the last straw.

His cherished Gibson acoustic guitar was stolen from his vehicle while it was parked overnight in Charlottetown.

"Sometimes the trunk doesn't always lock properly," Pendergast explained in an interview with CBC Radio's Angela Walker.

"I was on my way to a gig actually when I realized it was gone — big sucker punch for sure after losing a lot of my gigs this summer and then to get my guitar taken, was just a gut punch."

He said besides the fact that it is a one-of-a-kind instrument, the guitar was special to him — it was a gift when he left to attend university, from his father Michael Pendergast who got it in 1997 or '98. Pendergast was told that when he was a baby, he was crawling around on the floor and banged into the guitar, leaving a small dent in the instrument. His father told him he'd left his mark on it, and it would someday be his.

'Touched my heart'

Pendergast called the police and issued a plea on Facebook for the guitar, and said he hoped for its return since P.E.I. is so small and word gets around. He also called many music stores in the Maritimes that buy and sell instruments, asking them to call him if they saw it.

"It kind of touched my heart that so many people, you know, were interested in seeing this guitar come back to my hands," he said.

A few days later, he heard from the Long and McQuade music store in Charlottetown — the guitar had been dropped off for repairs, albeit in a different case.

"They're the best, I can't thank them enough," Pendergast said. "I don't think I'll ever let it out of my sight again!

"Anybody who writes songs knows that their guitar can evoke certain sounds that can help you write songs," he said. "When you pick up anybody else's guitar, or a different guitar, it's a totally different sound."

Pendergast said police are investigating the theft.

