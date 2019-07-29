P.E.I. toy store replaces velociraptor statue stolen 4 years ago

After years of waiting, a toy store in New Glasgow unveiled a special new addition Thursday.

Four years ago, a life-sized velociraptor statue mysteriously disappeared outside the Toy Factory.

It's never been found, but the tail of the raptor statue washed ashore near Darnley, P.E.I., nearly a year after it was taken.

"We were in shock at first, it just, it was beyond belief," said the store's owner Dan Viau. The statue had only been there for a week before it was stolen, he said.

But now Viau has a brand new raptor taking its place.

Viau said the statue was popular with tourists and often became a photo prop for passersby.

"Right away we thought we'll bring them back," he said. "It's all about making it fun for the kids."

Viau says the raptor statue that was stolen was popular with tourists and often used as a photo prop for passers-by. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

'Waiting for the time to be right'

Viau ordered a replacement soon after the statue was stolen, which cost more than $1,200.

He's been storing it in a shed for the past four years.

High-definition security cameras have been installed to prevent further thefts. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"I guess we were waiting for the time to be right," Viau said. "We tried to do everything we could do to improve the quality of the experience for the kids and the raptor's kind of like the icing on the cake."

Viau had hoped to install the statue during the Toronto Raptors championship run, but had to wait until he could get security cameras installed at the store.

Viau says he's made sure the new velociraptor is firmly bolted to a platform in front of the toy store. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

Added security

The high-definition system, which cost Viau close to $3,000, comes equipped with night vision.

Viau hopes it will be enough of a deterrent to prevent any other thefts in the future.

The velociraptor model is back in its familiar spot in front of The Toy Factory in New Glasgow. (Tom Steepe/CBC)

"We debated whether to put him right back on the road," Viau said.

"That's where people pull up to the stop sign and do the double-take and then come over and get out and take a picture. So, that's what we wanted to do and if people want to do mischief, I hope if they see the cameras they'll decide to do their mischief somewhere else."

