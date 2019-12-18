Kensington family left with questions after lights stolen from memorial park dedicated to daughter

A family in Kensington, P.E.I., is looking for answers after purple Christmas lights at the memorial park dedicated to their daughter were stolen.

It's been 12 years since Wade Toombs' daughter, Alysha, died in a car accident. She was 15 years old.

The town of Kensington dedicated the park to her memory and her family has put lights in her favourite colour on the surrounding shrubs in the park ever since.

While the family has since purchased new lights to replace the ones that were stolen, Toombs said he's left disappointed and confused over why someone would steal Christmas lights from a memorial park.

The town of Kensington dedicated the park to Alysha Toombs' memory. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"I drove by one day and thought they were just unplugged but found out later that … somebody took the purple lights," he said.

"It's been 12 years so, you know, and it's just something we do. We've always done it to just kind of get through the holidays … things will never be the same, so you do different things."

So far there isn't any evidence indicating who may have taken the lights, he said. Toombs said he's contacted police, but hasn't submitted a formal complaint.

We'll probably never find out who took them. — Wade Toombs

Without one, police can't lay charges. Regardless, police said they're on the lookout for who stole the lights.

Police suspect that the lights were thrown in the pond located in the memorial park. They said if they can confirm who is behind the theft, that person will be made to give an apology to the Toombs family.

"Certainly we'd like to recover the lights," said Kensington police Chief Lewis Sutherland.

Kensington police Chief Lewis Sutherland says he suspects the lights were stolen on a dare. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

"The value was probably around $20, but disappointing that someone would take the lights and I don't think someone that needed to take the lights. I think it was a dare."

Members of the Kensington community have also been trying to find out who is responsible, with dozens of social media posts about the incident.

"We'll probably never find out who took them," Toombs said.

