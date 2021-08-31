Stolen car which got Charlottetown man to his cancer treatment found

The recovery of a stolen car couldn't have been better news for a grateful Charlottetown man, who counts on his vehicle for one crucial reason.

Mike Chaisson's 2006 Buick Allure was stolen last Saturday. The loss meant more to him that it would for most, as Chaisson needs it to get to the hospital for his cancer treatment.

Thankfully for him, a Charlottetown city employee found the car on Thursday. It was parked just a few blocks from where it had gone missing.

"It feels wonderful," Chaisson said. "It will help me get to and from my appointments if I get it back before the dawn. I only have three left to go.

"I want to thank the young city employee who was in the right place at the right time."

The thief had left the car's windows down and its sunroof open, letting the rain in. But Chaisson said it was otherwise undamaged.

The car is now with a mechanic for a safety check before he gets it back.