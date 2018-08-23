Stolen 4-seater bike recovered

A four-seater commercial bike stolen from in front of Founders Hall in Charlottetown earlier this week has been found.

Charlottetown police say someone spotted the bright yellow bike abandoned on Spring Lane, about two and a half kilometres from where it was taken.

"A citizen gave us a call and noticed the bike that was described," said Sgt. Dave Pound with the Charlottetown Police Service.

"It's the biggest bike that I've encountered that has been stolen."

The bike does not appear to be damaged and the owner will be picking it up this evening, Pound said.

Worth about $5K

Police have not arrested any suspects, although they did receive a report of a sighting of "two young males travelling in the area of Beasley near Exhibition Drive at about 3 o'clock that day," Pound said, although there was no sign of them when police followed up.

Prince Edward Tours Gray Line has been renting out five of the bikes in Charlottetown this summer.

The bike, which was locked up when it was stolen, is worth about $5,000 dollars.

More P.E.I. news