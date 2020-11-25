Island woman filling Christmas stockings in memory of her mother

For the 40 seniors living in a low-income seniors building in Charlottetown, a stocking packed full of gifts awaited each of them on Christmas morning last year.

And while every stocking was individually labelled with who it was for, one name was missing — that of the sender.

"She did it all pretty much anonymously," Laura Eldershaw said of her mother Cindy, who died from cancer this past June.

"Christmas [was] always her favourite time of year."

'Bigger and better'

The stockings were filled with shampoos, conditioners, soaps, candy, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hats, mitts, socks and gift cards.

"What else was there?" asked Eldershaw.

"Scarves! Bonnets for the ladies and key chains for the gentleman."

Cindy Eldershaw filled 40 stockings last year; she was hoping to fill even more this year but sadly passed away in June. (Submitted by Laura Eldershaw)

Eldershaw said 50 knitted pairs of mittens and hats were donated, but the rest was paid for by her mom.

"This year, she wanted to go bigger and better," said Eldershaw. "She wanted to donate to more places this year than just the seniors home that she was in last year."

"So hopefully we can carry that on."

All help welcome

As the holidays approach, it's been a tough few months for Eldershaw, with her mother gone. But she said she's determined to carry out her mother's wishes and fill the Christmas stockings in honour of her.

If I have more than enough then I'll find another seniors' home to drop them off to - Laura Eldershaw

"I've been feeling kind of down and out without her this year, 'cause she's always been around, she loves Christmas," said Eldershaw.

"If there's a way I can do this and bring some Christmas spirit into my kids and me, you know, let's do it."

Cindy Eldershaw tailored each stocking for the person who was receiving it. 'She was awesome,' says her daughter Laura Eldershaw. (Submitted by Laura Eldershaw)

But Eldershaw said she needs help.

"I can't do this by myself. I can barely, you know, make Christmas happen for my own kids," she said. "But I need to do something."

'Help from her elves'

Eldershaw said people can help however they want, whether it's by making a donation or helping her fill up stockings.

"If I have more than enough, then I'll find another seniors home to drop them off to," she said. "If it can go big, I'll go big."

Last year's stocking were filled with items like toothpaste, hats, scarves and candy, says Laura Eldershaw. (Submitted by Laura Eldershaw)

So, for now, the tradition established by Eldershaw's mother will hopefully continue.

"My mom knew everybody in the building, so she knew what they liked, she could tailor them a little bit."

This year, when the stockings are laid out on Christmas Eve, they might not have the names of who they're for, but they will have the name of who they're from.

"I'll just put a little card, 'In Loving Memory of Cindy,' on it," said Eldershaw.

"With help from her elves."

