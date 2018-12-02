Stiff Family band brings its bluegrass tunes to P.E.I.

P.E.I. has a new bluegrass gospel band — the Stiff Family band has moved from Wellesley, Ont., and is now calling P.E.I. home.

The family — Dave, Heather and their children, Hannah, Aaron, Elizabeth and Abigail — is eager to share their music with Islanders.

"After several trips here we kind of just fell in love with the Island," Heather told CBC Radio: Mainstreet P.E.I.'s Angela Walker.

"We also have a desire and a passion to homestead and to have a small permaculture farm, and we just saw this as a unique setting and a unique place for the family to settle," she added.

They are shopping for a small farm and hope to eventually settle in the New Glasgow area of P.E.I.

'Best album yet'

Living the life of a family band wasn't ever a goal Dave and Heather had for their family.

When we first started we were deathly afraid to go on stage. — Aaron Stiff

"This was something completely unexpected. I was working full time in computers and Heather was home-schooling," said Dave.

It all began when the children discovered some bluegrass DVDs and wanted to learn how to play some musical instruments. Heather began teaching the children and it took off from there.

The family has been playing together professionally for about five years.

"When we first started we were deathly afraid to go on stage," said 17-year-old Aaron with a laugh. "But it's been much easier as time has gone on."

"We enjoyed music even before we started professionally," said Aaron's twin, Hannah. "We might be able to share the message of the gospel a lot easier because people love music, so we tried it and I guess it's worked!"

Practice makes perfect

The family has released two previous albums but this time, Aaron took the reigns as producer and technician.

'Every single album we do seems to get better and better,' says Aaron Stiff. (Angela Walker/CBC)

"I like to take all the instruments and craft into something that sounds really, really good," he said. "Every single album we do seems to get better and better. I think this one is the best so far."

"We practice almost every night," added Elizabeth.

The family played in their first-ever bluegrass music festival earlier this year and are excited to continue playing venues on P.E.I.

"Anywhere and all places. We're willing to sing anywhere," said Heather.

"I just love being with my family every single day. Practicing and playing with them, I think it's so fun," Elizabeth said.

The Stiff Family band is currently working on a new album. Previous albums can be purchased on their website, stiffbluegrass.com.

More P.E.I. news