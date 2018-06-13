Province aims to resolve future of old Tyne Valley hospital

The P.E.I. government is casting a wider net to find someone interested in repurposing the old Stewart Memorial Home in Tyne Valley.

The building, once a hospital, was converted to a seniors care home in 2013. With no other provincial departments interested in taking it over, the building was deemed to be surplus when a new seniors home was built in the area in 2018.

The province put out a call to non-profit groups in 2017 to see if someone could find a good use for it. That call was extended into the next year, but still was not successful.

The building is 60 years old and has now been empty for four years.

In an effort to expand its search for interested parties, the Department of Transportation is including for-profit groups in the most recent call for proposals.

It's time to make a decision on the building, says James Aylward. (Steve Bruce/CBC )

"Our hope always is that the building could be repurposed," Transportation Minister James Aylward said.

"This particular building is a little unique in the fact that it is quite an older building, and it's been added on to, renovated and changed over the years."

There had been a non-profit that was looking to create a community care facility in the building during the original call, but they abandoned the bid because the building would have to meet the national building code standards.

The province commissioned a report to find out what it would take to bring it up to code as a community care facility and the cost would have exceeded building a new building.

Repurpose or tear down

Affordable housing could be a possible use, Aylward said, but there would be a lot of things to look at before considering it, including asbestos remediation.

"We ultimately want to get this process to an end," he said.

"Our ultimate goal is that if the building could be repurposed, we would be very pleased with that, but we do need to get to the end of the process."

If it does need to be demolished, Aylward said that would leave a good piece of land in the middle of Tyne Valley that could be developed.

"There comes a time that if it's not going to happen, you just need to move on," he said.

RFPs are being accepted until Feb. 15 -- with a tour of the building scheduled for Feb. 10.