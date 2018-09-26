A year into the job, Souris mayor focusing on 3 main projects

After his first year serving as mayor of Souris, P.E.I., Stephen O'Brien says he's enjoying the job, and looking ahead to new projects.

"It's been a learning experience really, but as I said, council is very supportive, and the citizens are also very supportive and positive about developments," he said.

O'Brien became mayor in September 2017, after the previous mayor resigned. He says as he looks ahead, he sees three main priorities for the town.

Sewage treatment

O'Brien says the biggest learning curve that has come with his job has been realizing the importance of infrastructure.

"To every community, but particularly in the small, rural communities," O'Brien said.

"The importance of keeping up your water and sewage. You use it every day, but you never think of how important it really is."

Souris Mayor Stephen O'Brien says the town will need to start replacing its sewage treatment plant within the next two years. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

He says the town's current sewage treatment plant has reached the end of its life expectancy, and the town will have to start replacing it within the next two years.

"There's always something to do and it takes a lot of money and long term-planning to get everything to fall in place."

Boardwalk development

O'Brien is proud of recent work on the town's beachfront, which includes a new waterfront deck, and a splash pad for kids.

"That's been a very successful project, it's turned out well, and as you drive through Souris, it's crowded every day of the summer," O'Brien said.

And now, he would like to build on that success. He says a project is in its early stages that would see the boardwalk extended close to the bridge.

Affordable housing

And, like many communities on the Island, O'Brien says access to affordable housing is a concern. Those looking for affordable housing include seniors who want to downsize, he says.

"I've talked to numerous people my own age that moved to Charlottetown, and the reason they moved was there's no place to live in Souris, they said."

There's always something to do and it takes a lot of money and long-term planning to get everything to fall in place. - Stephen O'Brien

In response to the need, O'Brien says the town is currently working on a project that would provide 20 affordable housing units. He says the town has already heard from 30 people who are interested in living in the units and want their name on the wait-list.

"There'd be no trouble filling 20 units I'm sure."

He says housing is an issue the town will have to continue to work on, and he hopes private developers will also see opportunity to build affordable units.

With files from Island Morning