Australian doctor facing child porn charges in P.E.I. allowed to return home

An Australian doctor facing child pornography charges on P.E.I. has been granted permission to return to his home country.

Stephen Peter Menzies Murray, 57, of Frenchville, Queensland, Australia is charged with possessing, making and distributing child pornography.

He was on P.E.I. visiting as a tourist when he arrested Oct. 3 in Charlottetown. At the time police said they were acting on a tip from a member of the public who observed something "disturbing."

​

Murray was kept in custody until he was released on bail Oct. 19 after posting a $10,000 bond, surrendering his passport, and agreeing to wear an electronic ankle bracelet to monitor his whereabouts.

On Monday, a P.E.I. Supreme Court judge granted Murray permission to return to Australia until the case goes to trial. The judge also imposed a number of conditions.

Lawyer Joel Wonnacott was in Georgetown court Thursday to represent accused Stephen Murray, who was not present. (Brian Higgins/CBC) Murray's case was in court in Georgetown Thursday where a lawyer acting on his behalf elected for the trial to be heard before a P.EI. Supreme Court judge.

The case will be back in court Dec. 11 at which point Murray will have the option of entering a plea to the charges against him.

Investigators have said they are working with police in Australia as part of a joint investigation.

Along with Queens District RMCP, RCMP Federal Investigation Unit, RCMP Major Crimes Unit and RCMP Tech Crime Unit were also involved in the arrest.

