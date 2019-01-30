Crown asking for 6 years in fatal highway case

Arguments are being made in P.E.I. Supreme Court Wednesday at a sentencing hearing for a Cornwall man who caused a fatal accident while drinking and driving.

Melissa Palmer, 36, died of injuries she sustained in the collision, which happened on March 5 of last year.

Stephen Michael Quinn, 56, pleaded guilty in October to driving over the legal limit, causing the death. He had three times the legal limit for alcohol in his system, and was working as a delivery van driver at the time of the accident.

An agreed statement of facts said Quinn crossed the centre line while coming around a curve in the highway, and he collided head on with Palmer's car. Palmer died the next day.

Crown prosecutor Nathan Beck is asking for a six-year sentence followed by a 10-year driving prohibition.

