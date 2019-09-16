UPEI researcher trains with Al Gore to become a climate reality leader

A senior researcher with UPEI's Climate Lab is ready to take her message to the community.

Stephanie Arnold recently attended a conference, which included training from former vice president and environmentalist Al Gore, to qualify as a climate reality leader.

Arnold said participants learned less about the science of climate change, and more about how it impacts people's daily lives. It also involved training on how to talk to people about climate change, and to make that message easy to understand.

"The number one thing is to dispel misinformation," said Arnold.

"When something is very scientific and it can be easily misinterpreted, and so if you are able to dispel some of that misinformation and then give information in ways that people can relate to, it makes it easier for people to all be on the same page."

Now that she's back on P.E.I., Arnold said she plans to do outreach in the community, including talking to high school students.

