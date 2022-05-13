St. Edward home destroyed by fire Friday

A home in St. Edward, P.E.I., was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

Robert Wedge of the Miminegash Fire Department said no one was injured as a result of the fire on Union Road.

Wedge was on scene and said crews responded around 2:45 p.m. to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

It took roughly three to four hours to put out the fire. Wedge said the neighbouring home had some damage as a result of the fire.

"Suffered a little bit of damage, too, from the heat. Warped the vinyl and stuff," he said.

Tignish and Alberton fire departments also responded.

Miminegash fire Chief Rob Tremblay said the provincial fire marshal was on scene and is investigating. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.