P.E.I. staycation program extended to include smaller operators

P.E.I. Tourism Minister Matthew MacKay has responded quickly to complaints about a program announced Thursday to support accommodations businesses.

The program is meant to support those businesses as they struggle through another summer of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynne Lowe, whose family owns Baker Shore Bed and Breakfast near Summerside, was disappointed by the announcement. The B&B has three rooms, and the initial announcement of the support program was for operations with a minimum of four.

"The government is more or less saying to small operators, 'Well, you're not important, we're going to give this incentive to the big guys,'" Lowe told CBC News Thursday afternoon.

Lowe wrote to MacKay about her concerns. Appearing on CBC's Island Morning Friday, MacKay told host Mitch Cormier that he immediately contacted people in his department about making a change.

"If you are a commercial, licensed bed and breakfast — inspected, licensed — you will be eligible for this program," said MacKay.

"We're going to make more clarity today. Lynn Lowe and her accommodations are eligible for this program."

MacKay said his intention is that the only licensed operators who will be excluded will be people renting out a single accommodation. That will exclude about 500 licensed cottages, he said.

Supporting multiple businesses

The program will provide a $100 Canada's Food Island gift card for each two-night stay at a qualifying accommodation, up to a maximum of five gift cards for a 10-night stay.

MacKay said by offering the gift cards, rather than giving a cash rebate as New Brunswick is doing, the province can support other Prince Edward Island businesses with the same program.

"With these gift cards, this is going to help the retail sector out," he said.

"We have numerous restaurants signed up. There is attractions on there as well, golf courses, deep-sea fishing."

Nearly 300 businesses have signed up to allow customers to use the gift cards, he said.

The staycation incentive program runs from June 15 to July 31. The gift cards themselves have no expiry date.

