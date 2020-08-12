P.E.I. announces deal on gift cards as staycation incentive

The P.E.I. government has announced a new gift card program to help boost the tourism shoulder season.

The province is spending $500,000 initially on the two-year program.

People can pay $40 for a $50 gift card to spend at local accommodations, restaurants and businesses.

The cards can be purchased at all Murphy's Pharmacies and Mel's Gas and convenience stores. Other outlets may be added.

Deal for tourism operators

The gift cards will also be available to tourism operators at a 40 per cent discount to use in tourism packages, said Matthew MacKay, P.E.I.'s minister of economic growth, tourism and culture.

"Islanders have done a tremendous job on the staycations, so we want to continue that as long as we can into the shoulder season," he said.

"We're in trying times. We really need to be innovative. We need ways to stimulate the economy. So this is just another avenue that we thought could work."

Directory coming soon

The program will officially roll out Sept 4., but packages with tourism operators will go on sale immediately.

Merchants and accommodation providers can now register online through the Canada's Food Island website to participate in the program.

A directory of where gift cards can be spent will be available in the coming weeks.

