Abegweit First Nation declares state of emergency amid COVID-19

The Abegweit First Nation has declared a state of emergency, according to a news release issued Monday.

Abegweit Chief Roderick (Junior) Gould and council reached the decision with the health and well-being of the community in mind, and the aim of allowing for a quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic should it become necessary, the release said.

According to the release, the state of emergency will also allow the Abegweit First Nation to mirror the province's declaration and align with the provincial Emergency Measures Organization and public health measures.

Abegweit First Nation has no current plans to take any immediate actions, the release said. Should that change, the community will be notified.

"We're simply being as prepared as we can be to act and protect ourselves as individuals, families, and as a community," Gould said in the release.

