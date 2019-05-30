Environment, road safety top list of concerns for Stratford, P.E.I. residents

The environment is a common concern for Stratford, P.E.I. residents according to a recent survey, says Mayor Steve Ogden.

But when it came to how the town should spend money, environment didn't rank quite as high.

"People want to do the right thing, but sometimes they don't like to spend the money to do it," Ogden said.

Since 2012 the town has sent out a survey to residents to weigh-in on some of the things they would like to see done in the town.

"It shows the priorities of the residents, to put it bluntly — how they want their money spent," Ogden said.

He said in any town it is hard to make people aware of environmental issues and how action to curb environmental impacts is in the long-term interest of residents.

Ogden says the survey showed residents are likely to recommend Stratford as a 'good place to live.' (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Road safety, policing

Road safety was another issue.

"That's a big priority with the town. Traffic and speeding and trying to make our roads safer for pedestrians and children."

Another popular topic was policing.

People in the area are happy with the policing being provided by the RCMP, Ogden said.

"Those people who have had contact with the RCMP, they rate them higher than people who haven't had contact."

He said it is good to know residents who use the service are satisfied.

Ogden said the survey showed residents are likely to recommend Stratford as a "good place to live."

Other issues on the tops of residents' minds are bike lanes, a waterfront park and the proposed community campus.

