Sewage lagoon in Stratford, P.E.I., well on the way to decommissioning
Town flush with odour issues for over a decade hopes to fill in lagoon by spring
The town of Stratford, P.E.I., has been dealing with complaints about its sewage lagoon and has been trying to fix it for the last 16 years, says Deputy Mayor Gary Clow.
"We've had ongoing issues here over the last many years," he said, at a Stratford council meeting Wednesday. "We had an odour issue here every spring and that'll be gone now."
Sludge was recently removed from the lagoon, he said.
"Once the pump station is operational, we'll begin to de-water the system for infilling the lagoon," he said.
"We're hoping to do that sooner than later."
Clow said the hope is to have the waste treatment centre decommissioned by the end of January.
Big improvement
Two outbuildings will remain on the site. One building has three pump stations operating inside that will take sewage from Stratford and flush it to the Charlottetown facility.
"It goes to the plant in Stratford first then into the water system to Charlottetown," he said.
Clow said it will mean a big improvement for Stratford.
Clow said he has been on council for over a decade and through those years the town thought about building a new waste treatment centre before deciding to send sewage to Charlottetown.
"We're really excited about this," said Clow.
The project is valued around $10.9 million, with $2.7 million coming from the town and the rest provided by the federal and provincial governments.
Clow said the project will stay within that budget.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.