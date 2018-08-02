Stratford, P.E.I. man charged with drug impaired operation of a motor vehicle

The discovery of a man lying unconscious in a Charlottetown roadway led to an arrest and several charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Charlottetown police said in a release that while on a routine patrol on Queen Street Wednesday morning, officers found a man lying unresponsive in the road.

The officers began to administer first aid and called paramedics, but shortly after the man regained consciousness, he became combative with police, fled on foot to a nearby vehicle and drove off.

Police said efforts to pull the vehicle over were unsuccessful.

Soon afterwards, officers located the vehicle and the man fled into a nearby building.

Police said they followed and arrested a 26-year-old Stratford man. He is facing charges that include being impaired by drugs while operating a motor vehicle, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Police said the accused has been released from custody with conditions and will appear in provincial court at a later date.

