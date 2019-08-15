Stratford approves major housing development
Stratford, P.E.I., town council approved a major housing development at a meeting on Wednesday night.
72 single family homes, 36 semi-detached and 9 three-unit townhouses
Stratford, P.E.I. town council approved a major housing development at a meeting on Wednesday night.
This development was proposed by Concord Properties and will include 72 single family homes, 36 semi-detached homes and 9 three-unit townhouses located in the area off Bunbury Road, Heron Drive and Squire Lane.
The project also includes parkland as part of the subdivision.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.