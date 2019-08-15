Stratford approves major housing development

Stratford, P.E.I. town council approved a major housing development at a meeting on Wednesday night.

This development was proposed by Concord Properties and will include 72 single family homes, 36 semi-detached homes and 9 three-unit townhouses located in the area off Bunbury Road, Heron Drive and Squire Lane.

The project also includes parkland as part of the subdivision.

