Trails top priority list for proposed Stratford community campus

For months the town of Stratford has been asking residents their thoughts on a proposed community campus for the town.

On top of a high school that's been approved, the campus would include things like sports fields and an arena.

Consultation workshops were held recently to look at things like student wellness, education and community involvement and the town shared some of the ongoing feedback from residents as part of an open house Wednesday evening about what residents want prioritized in a community campus.

"Trails came out big, they always come out big in Stratford," said Stratford Coun. Jill Burridge.

"The Olympic sized ice was a big one as well."

She said multi-use sports fields and a theater are at the top of the priority list.

"Stratford has grown rather rapidly, we have a lot of people here and they have a lot of interests."

Because of that growth, Burridge said the town needs to look at providing more services for residents.

"It could be five, 10, 15, 20 years, but we will put that to the residents to decide and give them options on how we want to tackle this," says Startford Coun. Jill Burridge. (Submitted)

In August the town presented a plan for a complex that would include two schools, a sports arena, and several sports fields, which it hoped to put together with the assistance of the province. In its capital budget in November, the province committed $38 million for a new high school in Stratford, but nothing for recreational infrastructure.

Burridge said the feedback on what should be prioritized will go to the town's community campus committee and they will see how things "work together" in the proposed campus.

"Then of course go through the costing exercise and try and put some numbers to it."

Varying timeline

She said in the fall the town plans to present different options to residents on how the project can be phased.

"It could be five, 10, 15, 20 years, but we will put that to the residents to decide and give them options on how we want to tackle this."

Nothing has been officially costed for the community campus, Burridge said.

"An overall cost we can't really do until we have the site, and we can start looking at nailing down those costs."

