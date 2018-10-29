Skip to Main Content
Trial of former autism charity director to go to P.E.I. Supreme Court

The former executive director of an autism charity charged with theft, fraud and forgery has chosen to have her case heard by a Supreme Court Judge.

Tracy Ann Smith is facing four charges, including theft, fraud and forgery

The Stars for Life Foundation for Autism's former executive director is charged with stealing more than $5,000 from the organization (CBC )

Tracy Ann Smith, 40, is accused of taking more than $5000 from the Stars for Life Foundation for Autism.

Smith is facing four charges: forgery, using forged documents, fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000.

Tracy Ann Smith is expected to enter a plea to the allegations the next time her case is back in court, on Nov. 13. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

She was present in provincial court today.

She has not yet entered a plea to the allegations but she is expected to do so when her case in due back in court on Nov. 13.

