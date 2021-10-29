'Aggressive' birds feasting on grapes at P.E.I. winery
Owner says starlings have taken about a third of the winery's crops
Large flocks of thousands of starlings have been stirring up trouble at the Rossignol Winery in Little Sands, P.E.I.
Winery owner John Rossignol says the birds have been targeting the winery's grapes for about 10 years, but that recently they've become a huge nuisance.
He said the birds have probably eaten a third of his crops.
"At first it wasn't a big issue, but as the crop matures, the birds just arrive at the right time," Rossignol said.
"They test the crop, you know, over a period of a week or two, and once they decide it's time to eat they'll come in in flocks of thousands of birds."
Rossignol said the winery has been trying different ways to keep their crops safe from the birds.
"We started experimenting with some lightweight netting, but the birds are very aggressive, so we probably will have to invest over the next several years in a heavier grade of netting to try and keep them away," he said.
Despite the bird problem, Rossignol said that the winery had a great growing season this year.
"We had a nice mix of weather, with just the perfect balance, really," he said. "The vines were lush and green and quite healthy this year."
Once the birds hone in on a food supply, they seem to remember that each year, he noted.
With files from Angela Walker
