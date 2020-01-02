Stanley Bridge Centre news website to remain online

The Stanley Bridge Centre website will remain open for at least another year.

The site is funded primarily by the Stanley Bridge Memorial Society, with some added revenue from donations and advertisers. But, with recent renovations to the Stanley Bridge Centre, there was no additional money to fund the site. It was slated to close down on Jan. 16.

The money to run the site for another year was put up by Don Reid, the secretary for the Stanley Bridge Memorial Society. Site editor Jim Brown will be able to continue to produce and publish local, original content weekly for at least another year.

"He's a white knight charging over the hill to rescue us at the last minute basically. That's no other way I can describe it," said Brown.

"He saved us, saved the website, saved the entire concept."

The donation has put Brown on a real high, he said, hard on the heels of the low point of believing the site would have to shut down.

"You think that all the doors are closed and that's the end," said Brown.

"Then you realize, wow, you got a whole year to go yet before you have to worry about funding running out."

While the money will only cover one year right now, Brown said he is optimistic about the future. He said he realizes steps need to be taken to make the website more sustainable.

"This was like a wake-up call for us. When you think about it, I mean, we can't just keep muddling along and thinking we're a news website and that we just focus on the news," said Brown.

"We have to do better with our marketing and our promotion."

In an effort to do that, the Stanley Bridge Centre has brought on a student from Holland College to help out with marketing, promotions and ad sales.

Investment

Reid called the money an investment based on the future of the Stanley Bridge Centre website.

He said the website has had issues with keeping advertisers year-round.

Jim Brown, editor of the Stanley Bridge Centre website, says this was a wake-up call, telling him more attention needs to be paid on marketing and promotion. (Submitted)

"Once the summer season was over, a lot of the advertisers really weren't getting a return for their investments. And so, we lost the numerous advertisers," said Reid.

The Stanley Bridge Memorial Society will attempt to become more profitable by becoming a year-round attraction, which will hopefully convince advertisers to stay with the website even in the off-season. He said he hopes this will turn the site into a revenue generator.

Optimistic about the future

"My projection is that that website could look at a revenue stream of about [$]15,000 a year when the venue of the Stanley Bridge Historical Centre becomes a year-round venue," said Brown.

He thinks there's a desire for more local journalism in regions like Stanley Bridge.

"And that's who we try to serve. We want to bring the faces to the website that people know as being friends and acquaintances and people who live in the area," he said.

"I think the last year has been really quite good in terms of content and we're just getting better and better as we go along and God knows what we'll look like in another year."

