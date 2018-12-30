Stanley Bridge website looks to fill void in community news

The people behind a unique community website in Stanley Bridge are hoping to raise enough money to keep their loyal followers informed on what's going on in P.E.I. and beyond.

The not-for-profit website, StanleyBridgeCentre.ca, offers local news and interviews and also features links to stories across Canada and around the world.

It's the brainchild of journalist Jim Brown and businessperson Don Reid, who both sit on the board of the Stanley Bridge Centre. They say they have about 400 loyal readers a day from the Island, Canada and as far away as Europe, Asia and Australia.

'Hub of the universe'

One reader dubbed the website "the hub of the universe," Reid said, adding that with the roundabout in the area, they could at least claim to be the hub of the province.

"It's probably the most focal point area in the province currently because of that intersection," he said. "We're sort of front and centre with that objective."

Jim Brown and Don Reid say they need $5,000 to keep the website sustainable. (StanleyBridgeCentre.ca)

Brown said the website fills a void.

"I thought, there's a lot going on in journalism these days and a lot of it's bad because there's a lot of news deserts out there, papers are being closed, reporters are losing their jobs," Brown said.

'Community-based journalism'

"We could do something with the Stanley Bridge Centre website that hasn't been done before anywhere else I think and that's make it a true outlet for community-based journalism and we can do it at very low cost."

They said they need about $5,000 to make it self-sustaining. They are looking for sponsorship and advertising to reach their goal.

Anyone interested in getting involved can email Brown at peijim@hotmail.com.

More P.E.I. news