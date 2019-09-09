Dorian wreaks havoc at Stanley Bridge marina

Powerful storm surges from Hurricane Dorian have left a path of destruction at the Stanley Bridge marina.

A fishing boat was submerged, docks and buoys were strewn closer to the road than the water, and a building was ripped apart.

Dales Doiron, with the Stanley Bridge Harbour Authority, was surveying the damage on Monday. He pointed to one building that was flooded with almost two metres of water.

"I've been around here for 45 years and we've had some storms, but nothing like this. A lot of damage this time."

Marvin Graham, of Graham's Deep Sea Fishing, was trying to figure out how to get his building back to where it belongs after it blew away on the weekend.

Dales Doiron of the Stanley Bridge Harbour Authority says he has never seen a storm like Hurricane Dorian. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"That's my building I had my business in, and it turned into a river boat in the high tidal surge. It moved about 25, 30 feet, maybe further."

Fishermen say the water came up over a 2.5-metre rock wall and made it all the way to the edge of the parking lot.

Stan Casey, whose home and cottage both sit atop a bank up from the Stanley River, said the surging water took about three metres of his riverfront property.

"Even [Hurricane] Juan didn't take it as much these here storms lately have been taking it," he said. "We've got to get a wall put up here or something, to save as much as we can."

Crews work to repair the damage at the Stanley Bridge marina. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Fishermen at the Stanley Bridge marina said they're at a loss for what more they could do.

"You can't stop Mother Nature," Doiron said. "It's going to do what it's going to do."

More P.E.I. news