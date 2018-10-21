Feds expropriate Stanley Bridge land from estate

The federal government has expropriated just over 464 square metres of land along the Stanley Bridge wharf.

Two years ago, a new parking area and a breakwater were developed after dredging allowed more boats to dock at the wharf. But the title to the land where the parking area was created was still privately held.

In a statement to CBC, the federal government said it does not anticipate having to pay compensation because the land is part of an estate for someone who has been dead for nearly 50 years.

The government said it wasn't able to track down the lawful heirs.

With files from Laura Chapin