Community comes together for Island family after home was lost in Stanley Bridge fire

The Stanley Bridge community is rallying together in support of Islander Karen Fyfe and her family — after losing their home to a fire early Wednesday morning.

"It was the first home built in Stanley Bridge," Fyfe said of the house that was a heritage home built in 1820.

"I've raised five kids in this house. Many, many kids have been raised in this house — including my husband and my husband's father," Fyfe said.

"I no longer have this house to pass along to my children."

Support is 'amazing'

Chief Allen Cole of the New London Fire Company said firefighters were called to Route 224 at 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday. He told CBC when they arrived at the home, heavy smoke was pouring from the upstairs window. No one was injured.

But even with the loss of their cherished home — support from family, friends and neighbouring farmers in the community can be described in one word: "amazing," she said.

We are truly blessed by our community and our family members from all across the country. — Karen Fyfe

Within minutes of the fire starting, neighbours were on the property and ready to help.

"We've had offers of at least 10 houses to stay in until we decide what to do with our future. More clothes than I think I've owned my entire life," Fyfe said.

The family have decided to rebuild on the property but in the meantime will be staying at a friend's home in Campbellton — for as long they need — free of rent. The family has plans to move in on Friday afternoon.

Community raises funds

In addition to overwhelming support from the community, Fyfe said she is grateful for the work of local firefighters.

"They worked as if they were trying to save their own house."

Community members also started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family in their time of need with a target goal of $10,000. In just two days, the campaign has managed to surpass that goal — raising more than $12,000.

"I feel very lucky. I know that's not a word a lot of people would use when they lose everything. But we didn't lose everything ... we lost some stuff," Fyfe said.

"We are truly blessed by our community and our family members from all across the country."

