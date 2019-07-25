Cafe? Museum? Stanley Bridge Centre thinks ahead as 1st renovations nearly complete

Phase one of renovations to the Stanley Bridge Centre are nearly complete as the society managing it prepares the former church for its new life as a community hub.

The building is owned and managed by the Stanley Bridge Memorial Society.

Around $85,000 has been spent so far on renovations to help breathe new life into the old building while keeping its antique charm.

"Well, it looks very historic," said the society's secretary Don Reid. "The stained glass windows in every aspect all the way around."

Reid said they added a ramp and moved the entranceway to make the building more accessible. Electrical and plumbing were also updated.

Don Reid says the Stanley Bridge Memorial Society will hold their annual general meeting in August to help determine next steps for the project. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"We added washrooms. We put in water which we never had before," he said.

"We've put in a commercial kitchen complete with everything that you need in the commercial kitchen as well as we've put in a sewer system that wasn't in place."

Now they have reached the point where they looking for a tenant to lease the property and possibly operate a cafe.

The commercial kitchen renovations are complete to help prepare for the possibility of a cafe being operated in the centre. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Reid said it is all part of an overall development plan involving other groups in the Stanley Bridge area.

Phase two — still to come — could see a new foundation under the building with a possibility of a museum for people to visit.

"I'm very, very proud personally and I think our board is very proud of the fact of how we've been able to retain a lot of the history of what the United Church was and what it represented to the community," Reid said.

Reid says they wanted to keep as much of the historic look and feel while they did the renovations. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Reid said most of the funding for the renovation project has come from private donors, including local community members.

Leasing out the newly renovated space will help generate revenue to keep the project moving forward.

