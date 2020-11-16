RCMP say armed standoff near Miscouche Friday posed no danger to public

RCMP say an armed standoff ended without incident early Friday morning after a man surrendered from inside a home in a rural area outside Miscouche, P.E.I.

Police said a call came into 911 just before 4 a.m. Friday reporting a mental health crisis involving a lone male with a firearm.

Prince District RCMP responded with assistance from Queens District RCMP and the Summerside Police Service.

Officers worked to contain the area while going door to door to advise neighbours to shelter in place. Trained police negotiators began communication with the man, leading to his safe surrender at 5:50 a.m. after what RCMP described as a "brief" armed standoff.

In a media release Monday, RCMP said the man "was taken to Prince County Hospital for further medical support and treatment by appropriate medical professionals."

No decision on charges

Staff Sergeant Troy MacLean said the situation was resolved quickly, before police had a chance to advise the general public of what was going on.

Police say there was no "imminent danger" to the public because the man in question remained inside the home.

RCMP say firearms were seized at the scene and their investigation continues.

MacLean said police are awaiting direction from medical professionals, and can't yet say whether the man will be charged.

