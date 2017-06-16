Aerospace company looking to add 'some great Islanders to our team'

StandardAero in Summerside, P.E.I., continues to grow and is hiring more employees.

The company does maintenance, repair and overhaul on aircraft engines. Last year it had a major expansion to its facility in Slemon Park and added dozens of jobs. It's expecting more growth in the coming months.

"We continue to have some incremental wins in the marketplace and this is driving some additional needs, particularly in our technical competency: so obviously gas turbine machinists, welders and painters," said general manager Jeff Poirier.

"We look forward to, obviously, adding some great Islanders to our team in the future, and we think that there's opportunities for a few more wins there in the next few months as well."

The company is looking for seven or eight workers immediately and another 10 to 12 the first part of next year. Poirier said anyone with a mechanical competency would be a good fit.

There are currently about 500 people working at StandardAero's Slemon Park operation.

