Man in hospital, 2 people arrested after Sunday-morning stabbing

A man is in hospital with serious injuries and two people are in custody following a stabbing early Sunday morning in western P.E.I., according to a RCMP news release.

Just after 5 a.m. Sunday, East Prince RCMP responded to a report that a man had been stabbed in Port Hill, near Tyne Valley.

Officers arrested a woman and man, both from Port Hill.

They face aggravated assault charges and have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance in Summerside provincial court. That was scheduled for Monday.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the RCMP Major Crime Unit.