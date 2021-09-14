Stabbing suspect arrested in Charlottetown

Charlottetown police have located and arrested a man suspected in a stabbing incident, according to a news release.

Michael Arthur Gaudet, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning without incident at a residence on Rochford Street, the Charlottetown police news release said.

Early Monday morning police responded to an incident at a home on King Street. A 35-year-old woman had been stabbed. She was sent to hospital and is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gaudet could face a charge of attempted murder.

Police thanked the public for their assistance in locating him.