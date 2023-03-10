19-year-old charged after stabbing at party on P.E.I. wharf
Youth sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries
A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing incident at a fishing port in western P.E.I.
RCMP were called to the wharf shortly before midnight on Friday, Cpl. Gavin Moore said.
"It appears to have happened at a party-type setting that was going on down at [the] wharf amongst a group of youth," he said.
-
Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App.
Police found a 17-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with knife wounds, Moore said. The youth was taken to hospital and released a short time later.
The 19-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.
He was held overnight and released on strict conditions, and will appear in provincial court in Summerside on Wednesday.
With files from Wayne Thibodeau