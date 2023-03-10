19-year-old charged after stabbing at party on P.E.I. wharf

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing incident at a fishing port in western P.E.I.

RCMP were called to the wharf shortly before midnight on Friday, Cpl. Gavin Moore said.

"It appears to have happened at a party-type setting that was going on down at [the] wharf amongst a group of youth," he said.

Police found a 17-year-old male with non-life-threatening injuries consistent with knife wounds, Moore said. The youth was taken to hospital and released a short time later.

The 19-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

He was held overnight and released on strict conditions, and will appear in provincial court in Summerside on Wednesday.