Man gets 9 months in jail for stabbing at Charlottetown outreach centre

A stabbing at the Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown has resulted in a nine-month jail sentence for a man who wielded a pocket knife during the April 29 incident.

Daniel William Hennigar, 37, was sentenced in provincial court Wednesday.

He had originally been charged with attempted murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault with a weapon. He also received a five-day concurrent sentence for possession of methamphetamine.

According to a statement of facts presented in court, Hennigar and his victim were both clients of the outreach centre. The two got into an argument and the victim suffered a minor wound to his abdomen when Hennigar stabbed him.

The man was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital and released about an hour later, said John Diamond, the director of prosecutions for Prince Edward Island.

Staff at the centre who knew Hennigar from previous visits described him as "quiet, calm, usually no problem," according to Diamond.

Court heard the victim was intoxicated at the time of the incident, and had been demanding money from Hennigar, in the belief that he had recently received a social assistance payment.

Hennigar alerted staff at the outreach centre to the situation, but staff did not intervene before the situation escalated, according to Diamond.

The argument between the two men lasted about 15 or 20 minutes, Diamond told the court. After the stabbing, an onlooker stepped in to end the altercation.

Staff administered first aid to the victim while waiting for an ambulance, and told both Hennigar and the onlooker who had intervened to leave the premises, the Crown said.

Hennigar surrendered to police immediately and cooperated with the investigation, Diamond said.

As his jail sentence was handed down, Hennigar told the court he regrets what he did, saying he "should have walked away."

Hennigar has been ordered to stay away from his victim after he gets out of jail, and will not be allowed to visit the Community Outreach Centre if the other man is on the premises.