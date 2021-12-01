Union voices concern over addiction facility stabbing

A man who stabbed a staff member of an addiction treatment facility has been ruled not criminally responsible, and the staff member's union is voicing concern over what the incident says about ongoing violence in the workplace.

Kyle Blaisdell was deemed not criminally responsible in Summerside Provincial Court on Wednesday, following a psychiatric assessment.

Court heard Blaisdell was peeling potatoes Nov. 23 in the kitchen of St. Eleanor's House in Summerside when he stabbed a male staff member with a steak knife. The staff member needed stitches for two wounds in his back.

The Union of Public Sector Employees says it is concerned about staffing levels, and timely response to workplace safety issues.

"The level of violence that our members experience in the workplace daily is unacceptable, and changes are needed in a timely manner when dealing with serious issues," said UPSE president Karen Jackson in a written statement to CBC News.

"Our members are working in high-risk work sites and are facing violent clients without the resources required to effectively deal with dangerous working environments. With the appropriate numbers of staff in place, many instances of workplace violence can be prevented through improved workplace health and safety."

Blaisdell was taken into custody and held in the provincial jail following his arrest.

At the time of the incident, he'd been a resident of St. Eleanor's, a transitional residence for people undergoing treatment for mental health and addictions operated by Health P.E.I.

Health P.E.I. said it took immediate steps following the incident to ensure the safety of staff and clients, including an increase in staffing complements to ensure at least two people are on during each shift.

A review resulted in five recommendations, which are being implemented at St. Eleanor's and similar facilities. Among those:

Revisions to admission criteria, to ensure they're in alignment with staffing models at each home.

Enhanced safety and security measures.

Implementation of an "enhanced, evidence-based violence risk assessment" to be conducted upon admission for each resident in all community-based programs.

Development of guidelines for the care of Criminal Code Review Board clients.

Blaisdell, 29, was also found not criminally responsible in 2015 after stabbing two people in Charlottetown.

Following Wednesday's court hearing, Blaisdell was ordered to Hillsborough Hospital for further treatment, or to another facility as directed by his doctors.

The Criminal Code Review Board will review Blaisdell's status at a future date.