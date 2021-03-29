Skip to Main Content
Prince County barn fire investigated as arson, say RCMP

A barn fire that occurred in the Prince County community of St. Raphael is being investigated as a case of arson, according to RCMP on P.E.I.

The fire started in the early morning hours of Feb. 1

RCMP are looking for help from the public. (David Bell/CBC)

The fire started in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, according to an RCMP news release.

The fire was in a large barn at 100 St. Raphael Road. The barn and its contents were destroyed.

RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying those involved, or for any information that may assist in the investigation.

now