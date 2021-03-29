Prince County barn fire investigated as arson, say RCMP

A barn fire that occurred in the Prince County community of St. Raphael is being investigated as a case of arson, according to RCMP on P.E.I.

The fire started in the early morning hours of Feb. 1, according to an RCMP news release.

The fire was in a large barn at 100 St. Raphael Road. The barn and its contents were destroyed.

Can you help? RCMP investigating arson - seeking information from public: in the community of St. Raphael, in the early morning hours of Monday, February 1st, 2021, a large barn was set on fire, the building and contents therein destroyed <a href="https://t.co/ttMXRETXJW">https://t.co/ttMXRETXJW</a> —@RCMPPEI

RCMP are asking for public assistance in identifying those involved, or for any information that may assist in the investigation.

