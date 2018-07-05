Irving purchases St. Peters Road Ultramar, rebranding to begin soon

The Ultramar on St. Peters Road in Charlottetown will soon be rebranding as an Irving Oil fuel station and Circle K convenience store.

Couche-Tard, Circle K's parent company, acquired 36 Ultramar stores across Atlantic Canada in the last year and Irving Oil has purchased 13 of those stores to rebrand.

The Ultramar on St. Peters Road is one of those 13.

"You'll see a facelift, if I can call it that, on the store," said Jeff Matthews, chief business development officer with Irving Oil.

"And similar to our other stores … you'll see a Circle K store and you'll see an Irving Oil refueling centre out in front of it."

Temporary signs going up soon

Irving and Circle K are currently in the process of rebranding the site, which could take from now to the end of August.

This sign was put up on the door leading into the convenience store. (Laura Chapin/CBC)

In the meantime, people in Charlottetown will see the Ultramar signs coming down and temporary Irving Oil and Circle K signs going up.

"We have had a strong commitment to the Atlantic Canadian marketplace for a long time — over 90 years now — and that needs to continue," Matthews said.

"We see this as another way for us to serve our customers better than we do today."

