Investigation finds St. Peters Road death not a homicide

Following an autopsy and investigation into a death on St. Peters Road, Charlottetown police say the death was not a homicide.

On Friday, police called the death suspicious

Police provided an update on the death Tuesday morning. (Kevin Yarr/CBC)

On Friday, police issued a news release about the death of a 32-year-old woman saying an investigation had been launched and an autopsy would be performed.

A 33-year-old Charlottetown resident was questioned.

In a release Tuesday, police said given the results of the forensic autopsy, performed in Dartmouth, as well as other information gathered, the city's major crime unit had determined the death was not a homicide.

