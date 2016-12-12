Fire that forced young family from home ruled accidental

A fire in eastern P.E.I. has destroyed the home of a couple and their 15-month-old son, say RCMP.

The home, described as a rancher, was on the Fortune Road in Dingwells Mills.

The family was not at home at the time, and the fire was called in Tuesday afternoon by someone driving by who said they could already see flames coming out of the roof.

"It was a pretty significant fire," said RCMP Const. Steven MacNeill.

"It basically burned through the roof. The house is pretty much gone from the top down."

The walls were still standing, said MacNeill, but the roof and the interior of the house were mostly burned out.

The provincial fire marshal has ruled the fire was accidental. MacNeill said it is not considered suspicious.

The Red Cross has provided some emergency clothing, food, and toddler-care needs. The Red Cross said the three were able to move in with family for temporary accommodations.

