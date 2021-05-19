Charlottetown inching closer at making '5-legged roundabout' at St. Peters-Belvedere a reality

A project that's been more than a decade in the making is taking another step forward with a City of Charlottetown tender issued recently.

The request for proposals is to hire an engineering consulting firm "to complete design work for the construction of a five-legged roundabout at the intersection of St. Peters Road and Belvedere Avenue," according to the city's website.

The area is commonly known as the Vogue Optical corner, and it's a Y-shaped construction of awkward twists and turns.

Scott Adams, the city's manager of public works, said it's an "unusual" intersection, and there have been a number of moves made over the years to get this roundabout closer to completion.

"We have acquired all but one remaining piece of land that we will need for this work," he said.

The final piece of land is a corner of the Esso station property.

But funding has been the biggest challenge overall.

"A project like this would take up a substantial amount of funding from our capital budget, which councils haven't been prepared to do just yet," Adams said. "We have been discussing with other levels of government how we can get that funding and waiting for those funding streams to open up."

Comparing the price of other roundabouts on P.E.I., Adams said he estimates the construction cost between $5 million and $6 million.

There is no date yet for when construction would begin.

