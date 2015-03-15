St. Patrick's Day celebrations muted, but going ahead

After being cancelled in the early days of the pandemic last year there will be St. Patrick's Day celebrations on P.E.I. this year, but with restrictions.

Kent MacPhee, co-owner and managing partner with the Olde Dublin Pub in Charlottetown, said there will be limited capacity this year and customers will have to stay in their seats.

And because dancing isn't allowed in person the step-dancers will perform virtually.

MacPhee said he is just glad to be able to celebrate at all.

"It's been a tough year on a lot of people," he said.

"We've all had to improvise over special events and holidays and Christmas gatherings and all that stuff, so I'm just so happy we can offer some familiarity for those people that are traditional Irish folks that love St. Patrick's Day."

Restrictions in place

After a full year of COVID restrictions, MacPhee said his staff is well prepared to follow safety protocols. Extra staff will be on Wednesday to make sure that customers are following the rules.

Copper Bottom in Montague is also celebrating Wednesday. It is scheduling seatings throughout the day to avoid crowds.

O'Shea's in Kinkora normally has a dance, but that won't be allowed this year. Capacity will be limited to 50 and people will have to remain at their tables, but the beer will still be green and the Irish meals will be served.

The Old Triangle in Charlottetown will also have limited capacity with people restricted to their tables, but there will be live music all day long.

