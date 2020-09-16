Minister takes responsibility for dune alteration that upset local residents

Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Steven Myers says he takes responsibility for a path cut through a dune at St. Margaret's beach — work that upset local residents.

The path was cut through the beach's sand dune earlier this summer by a resident who was issued the proper permits by the department. Myers said all the work conducted was within the scope of the permits issued.

"I might not have been there with a shovel in my hand making this happen, but our department was responsible for it. My job is to take responsibility for the actions of the department. And I feel like that's what I've done," said Myers.

He told CBC News that his department should have consulted with local residents first.

"We did this and we didn't put enough consideration into the people who were the main users," he said.

"That's why we circled back, and our remediation plan we kind of are working in conjunction with the people in the area to make sure that what we do is what they want.

"My business is people, and we failed the people," he said. "We're taking this as an opportunity to kind of learn better when we tackle projects."

The department is currently consulting with the community on what they'd like to see happen with the current path. It is also working with the Island Nature Trust on the issue.

"We feel the state it is in now is unprotected," he said.

Myers said any future work plans involving beach access will come across his desk and be subject to a greater degree of public consultation.

'We followed our permits'

Mark Bradley was the resident who was issued permits to complete the work at St. Margaret's beach.

He is an Ontario resident but owns a cottage in the area. He hired contractors to execute the work permits.

They filled in a path that was cut through the dunes on his own property — as he felt it was unsafe and open to erosion — and cut a new path through the dunes on public property.

Though he agrees that there should have been a public notice before the permits were issued for work on the public land, he disagrees that the path puts the shoreline at risk.

"Nothing environmentally wrong was done here and we followed our permits. We would never, ever want to do something that would damage the environment there," he said.

Bradley says the public path work is not finished. He hired contractors to execute his permits from the province and was asked to stop before the work was done. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

Bradley said he spent about $2,000 of his own money to do the work before he was asked to stop.

He said he and his wife have been on the receiving end of threats to burn down their home and have had their tires slashed since the work occurred.

"What you see down there is only the first three hours of a three-week project, which was put on hold pretty much instantly — so, you know, the work that has been done is nowhere near done," he said.

"I will leave it in the hands of the public and the public servants. I know that they'll do a good job and whatever they want to do is fine."

Myers said he'd like to see the remediation work completed before the winter storm season to protect it from erosion.

