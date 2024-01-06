This P.E.I. school has been closed for decades, but its history lesson is just beginning

A former single-room school in St. Hubert, P.E.I., has special meaning for Louis Arsenault.

It opened in 1894, and many soldiers who went on to serve in the First World War and Second World War went to school there.

Arsenault was a student there, and it's also where he got his start in teaching in 1965. The teacher he replaced was pregnant and couldn't finish the year.

"So the members of the school board from the community, they couldn't find anybody to replace her to finish the two months of the year," he said. "So they asked me if I'd be interested. So I said, 'Why not, we can give it a try.' So anyhow, that's what I did, and that's what my first experience was as a teacher."

The school, located on McIsaac Road, closed in 1968. It is now a private residence.

Arsenault went on to work at the newly opened École Évangéline.

Louis Arsenault is asking people to share memories and photographs of the school for a publication he is working on. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Now he is collecting photos and stories about the old St. Hubert school, and trying to find the names of all the teachers who worked there.

He believes the only other surviving teacher is Lorraine Gallant, a resident at Chez-Nous in Wellington.

'The good and maybe the bad'

He's asking anyone who may have attended the school, or knows someone who did, to share their memories for a publication he hopes to have completed by the summer.

Many of the people who attended the school served during wartime, including Pte. J. Antoine Gallant. (Submitted by Louis Arsenault)

He said it's important to preserve the history.

"It's memory," he said. "It's things that went on in our young age… what we did and … the teachers that we had and the good and maybe the bad things that we did. We definitely have souvenirs or memories of things that went on in those years of our elementary school."