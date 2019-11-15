From the basement to the confessional: A peek inside 100-year-old St. Dunstan's Basilica

You can't miss St. Dunstan's Basilica in Charlottetown. The enormous structure takes up almost an entire block, just down from Parliament House and within shouting distance of the bars on Victoria Row and Sydney Street.

Look up. Its spires are one of the highest points in the city skyline. It's one of the city's most recognizable landmarks.

The current building is the fourth cathedral built on the site, completed in 1919 after the previous building was destroyed by fire.

In 1929, the pope granted St. Dunstan's the title of basilica, one of only 20 in Canada to bear the honorary title.

In 1990, the federal government designated St. Dunstan's a national historic site, calling it "one of the most elaborate churches in the Maritimes and a fine example of high Victorian Gothic revival architecture."

In the summer, you can often see tourists posing on the front steps. Its doors are open to the public, but for those who have never stepped inside, here is peek into the building where Island Catholics have been worshipping for 100 years.

The French Gothic exterior is capped by three-metre tall crosses at the top of the spires. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The pope granted St. Dunstan's the title of basilica in 1929. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Inside the front doors is a statue of an angel where visitors can dip their fingers in holy water. (Shane Ross/CBC)

People can light these candles and say a prayer. (Shane Ross/CBC)

There are two confessionals located at the back of the church. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Weekday services are held in Glastonbury Hall, in the basement of St. Dunstan's, to save on heating costs. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Glastonbury Hall is also where catechism classes are held. (Shane Ross/CBC)

There are about 300 angel representations presented in stained glass, below the stations of the cross, on light fixtures and entwined in gilded bands of foliage adorning the pillars. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The view from the altar where the priests deliver their sermons. (Shane Ross/CBC)

A close up look at the pillars usually only seen from below. (Shane Ross/CBC)

One of the stained glass windows depicts images of former priests. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Everyone is welcome, except pets. (Shane Ross/CBC)

One of the chandeliers was removed to make room for the pipe organ. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The pipe organ sits on the second level above the congregation. (Shane Ross/CBC)

There are about 4,600 pipes within the organ, ranging from the size of a pencil to about 50 centimetres in diameter. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The view from behind the large pipes. (Shane Ross/CBC)

Many different Christian symbols adorn the high ceiling. (Shane Ross/CBC)

The old stairway that leads to the church bells is off limits to the public — and CBC reporters. (Shane Ross/CBC)

